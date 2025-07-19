Future Model! A Form 3 girl breaks necks as she flaunts her modelling skills during a talent show (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - A stunning display of confidence by a Form 3 student at a local school has left social media buzzing after a video of her commanding the runway during a school talent show went viral.

The teenage girl, dressed in a stylish outfit and walking with the elegance of a seasoned model, had the entire hall captivated as she flaunted her modelling skills.

Her runway walk was so fierce that even professional models would take notice.

In the video, spectators were heard cheering and screaming in the background, some even rising from their seats to capture the moment on their phones.

Many online users are already calling her “Kenya’s next supermodel”, urging modelling agencies to scout her immediately.

Others praised the school for giving learners a platform to shine outside the classroom.

Watch the video.

Kenya’s next supermodel.......in Form 2 pic.twitter.com/H0nM4XE86F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST