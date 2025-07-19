This young man was allegedly run over by a Matatu at KICC where GEORGE RUTO launched his new flashy Nganya dubbed MOOD and tongues are wagging (PHOTO)

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - A young man, identified as Mavela, tragically lost his life during the vibrant Matwana Culture event held at KICC, where thousands gathered to celebrate Kenya’s iconic Nganya culture.
Reports suggest Mavela was accidentally run over by a matatu
named Restoration.
The somber news cast a shadow over an otherwise flashy
affair, which saw President Ruto’s son, George, unveil his eye-catching new
matatu Mood - complete with a live DJ booth and luxe bucket seats, stealing the
spotlight.
The incident has fueled online speculation, with some
claiming such deaths are not uncommon and hinting at dark rituals allegedly
linked to launching new rides.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
