"What's Your Plan When I Go?" - Defiant RUTO links 'Ruto Must Go' campaign to 'Wash Wash' and conmen







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - President William Ruto has hit out at growing calls for his resignation.

Speaking during the Talanta Bell-Ringing ceremony at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, the President appeared defiant, suggesting that those pushing the “Ruto Must Go” narrative are part of a “wash wash gang” - a term used to describe fraudsters and conmen.

“I hear some people say 'Ruto must go' - and that’s fine.”

“My time will come, like it did for others before me.”

“But what is your plan when I go?” Ruto posed, adding that slogans without solutions are meaningless.

He challenged opposition figures and protesters to offer concrete alternatives.

“If you think I’m wrong, bring your counterplan. Don’t just shout slogans,” he said.

Mocking the movement’s rhetoric, Ruto likened it to a scam: “They say, ‘Let Ruto go, and we’ll figure out the plan later.’”

“That sounds like wash wash conmanship.”

The remarks come amid rising public anger over the high cost of living, controversial tax policies, and nationwide protests driven largely by youth demanding change and accountability.