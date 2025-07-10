Polygamous Maasai man leaves behind 45 kids, 185 grandchildren and 69 great grandchildren - Read his obituary







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - A polygamous Maasai man has passed away, leaving behind a staggering legacy, 45 children, 185 grandchildren and 69 great grandchildren, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The late Ole Sankei, who died at 82, was a respected figure in his community, known for his strong cultural roots, polygamous household, and leadership in traditional Maasai affairs.

One of Sankei’s children shared his obituary on social media and praised him for keeping his polygamous family intact.

None of his wives divorced him and all his kids had equal education.

“A legend whose kids are a whole paragraph rested on 02.07.2025. I am still in shock but very proud of his achievements. Raising 45 kids is not for everyone. None of the wives moved out, kids had equal education. I am a testimony of your deeds daddy. RIP Mzee,” he wrote.