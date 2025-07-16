16 Ethiopian migrants nabbed in human smuggling bust in Kajiado South (PHOTO)







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Authorities in Kajiado South have arrested sixteen illegal immigrants from Ethiopia in a suspected human smuggling operation.

The arrest was made in Kimana Ward during a targeted operation by officers from the Big Life Foundation, who discovered the migrants crammed inside a private vehicle believed to be part of a trafficking network using remote routes to evade detection.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group was being transported through Kenya en route to an unknown destination, possibly within or beyond East Africa.

Immigration officials have since taken custody of the migrants as investigations intensify to uncover the individuals and networks responsible for orchestrating the smuggling attempt.

Police have vowed to crack down on the rising trend of cross-border human trafficking, especially through Kajiado County, which is increasingly being used as a transit route.





The Kenyan DAILY POST