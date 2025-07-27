How a drug trafficker from Thailand fled and left his luggage at JKIA before being nabbed at South C (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - What began as a smooth arrival turned into a botched vanishing act for 57-year-old drug trafficker Wong Hiu Fung, who landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from Bangkok, Thailand, and tried to leave more than just his baggage behind.

Upon being cleared by immigration officers, Wong proceeded to the baggage hall, collected his two sizable suitcases, and made his way to the customs screening zone.

But just as officers began inspecting his luggage, he pulled a “fake phone call” trick, and vanished into thin air, leaving his suspiciously bulky bags behind.

Inside the abandoned luggage, Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives discovered 41 sachets of cannabis sativa weighing a total of 41.7 kilograms, expertly concealed but not clever enough to outwit the trained eyes at JKIA.

His escape, however, was short-lived as detectives, leveraging forensic leads, trailed him down to a hotel in South C, where his freedom came to an abrupt end.

Wong was promptly arrested and escorted back to JKIA Police Station, where he is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of his court appearance.



