A young man from Nairobi’s Eastlands attends his wedding while drunk as videos of the ceremony take social media by storm (WATCH)

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - A young man from Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs has gone viral after he showed up at his wedding visibly drunk.
In now widely shared videos, he can be seen staggering as he
walked down the aisle, and at one point, he needed support to stand during the
ceremony.
Despite the festive décor, all eyes were on the intoxicated
groom, who appeared completely detached from the moment.
The clips, taken by amused and bewildered guests, have since
been reposted across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), sparking
debates about the state of modern relationships.
Below are some of the videos from the trending wedding.
This is the funniest wedding nimeona. Sijui deal gani awa Vijana waliangukia lakini by the time The Groom anaingia uwanja hakuwa anaona mbele. pic.twitter.com/C48ojPg5XB— Thirsty Kipsoiwet 🇰🇪 🇳🇱 (@Makiadi_) July 27, 2025
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ggEsyAS1KG— captionsguy (@mainawaweruk) July 27, 2025
This is the best wedding I have ever seen,like dwags show up, theirs no faking anything or pretending..those who are hating,some can't even do wedding..wepesi pic.twitter.com/y1CDM7r7Iv— EXPLAINING DR MBITI. (@Tilipiii) July 27, 2025
This wedding is one of the best I’ve seen so far. They invite the people who truly matter and have stood by them through everything. The bride and groom look genuinely happy.— Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) July 27, 2025
Homeboys wako happy they made it to their very own event pic.twitter.com/VJrz9B5iSO
That Wepesi wedding was something else’s 😹pic.twitter.com/4MexjsgGDY— Nakeira West (@PeratoN_Senior) July 27, 2025
