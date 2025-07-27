A young man from Nairobi’s Eastlands attends his wedding while drunk as videos of the ceremony take social media by storm (WATCH)





Sunday, July 27, 2025 - A young man from Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs has gone viral after he showed up at his wedding visibly drunk.

In now widely shared videos, he can be seen staggering as he walked down the aisle, and at one point, he needed support to stand during the ceremony.

Despite the festive décor, all eyes were on the intoxicated groom, who appeared completely detached from the moment.

The clips, taken by amused and bewildered guests, have since been reposted across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), sparking debates about the state of modern relationships.

Below are some of the videos from the trending wedding.

This is the funniest wedding nimeona. Sijui deal gani awa Vijana waliangukia lakini by the time The Groom anaingia uwanja hakuwa anaona mbele. pic.twitter.com/C48ojPg5XB — Thirsty Kipsoiwet 🇰🇪 🇳🇱 (@Makiadi_) July 27, 2025

This is the best wedding I have ever seen,like dwags show up, theirs no faking anything or pretending..those who are hating,some can't even do wedding..wepesi pic.twitter.com/y1CDM7r7Iv — EXPLAINING DR MBITI. (@Tilipiii) July 27, 2025

This wedding is one of the best I’ve seen so far. They invite the people who truly matter and have stood by them through everything. The bride and groom look genuinely happy.

Homeboys wako happy they made it to their very own event pic.twitter.com/VJrz9B5iSO — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) July 27, 2025

That Wepesi wedding was something else’s 😹pic.twitter.com/4MexjsgGDY — Nakeira West (@PeratoN_Senior) July 27, 2025

