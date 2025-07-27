A young man from Nairobi’s Eastlands attends his wedding while drunk as videos of the ceremony take social media by storm (WATCH)



Sunday, July 27, 2025 - A young man from Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs has gone viral after he showed up at his wedding visibly drunk.

In now widely shared videos, he can be seen staggering as he walked down the aisle, and at one point, he needed support to stand during the ceremony.

Despite the festive décor, all eyes were on the intoxicated groom, who appeared completely detached from the moment.

The clips, taken by amused and bewildered guests, have since been reposted across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), sparking debates about the state of modern relationships.

Below are some of the videos from the trending wedding.

