Wiper MP reveals how President RUTO has manipulated the new budget to boost re-election bid in 2027 at the expense of struggling Kenyans

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Kitui Central MP and Wiper legislator, Makali Mulu, has accused President William Ruto’s administration of manipulating the 2025/2026 budget to bolster his 2027 re-election prospects at the expense of key public sectors.
Speaking to Citizen TV on Wednesday, Mulu faulted the
National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee for prioritizing
political survival over public interest, citing glaring cuts in education,
health, and social services.
“This is an Executive-driven budget. Most allocations are
designed to support Government visibility ahead of elections rather than
improve the lives of Kenyans,” Mulu claimed.
He expressed concern over heavy funding towards the
Presidency, which has been allocated Ksh.11 billion in recurrent expenditure,
while only Ksh.4 billion has been set aside for hiring staff under the
Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program - half of the required Ksh.8 billion.
The MP further decried cuts to the Teachers Service
Commission (Ksh.570 million), university education (Ksh.920 million), and
secondary education capitation (Ksh.5 billion), arguing these reductions
directly harm ordinary citizens.
Meanwhile, the National Police Service is set to receive an
additional Ksh.1.8 billion, including Ksh.800 million for police operations.
Mulu urged the Government to instead boost private sector
investment and job creation.
The National Assembly will debate the estimates ahead of
Treasury CS John Mbadi’s official budget presentation.
