Wiper MP reveals how President RUTO has manipulated the new budget to boost re-election bid in 2027 at the expense of struggling Kenyans







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Kitui Central MP and Wiper legislator, Makali Mulu, has accused President William Ruto’s administration of manipulating the 2025/2026 budget to bolster his 2027 re-election prospects at the expense of key public sectors.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Wednesday, Mulu faulted the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee for prioritizing political survival over public interest, citing glaring cuts in education, health, and social services.

“This is an Executive-driven budget. Most allocations are designed to support Government visibility ahead of elections rather than improve the lives of Kenyans,” Mulu claimed.

He expressed concern over heavy funding towards the Presidency, which has been allocated Ksh.11 billion in recurrent expenditure, while only Ksh.4 billion has been set aside for hiring staff under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program - half of the required Ksh.8 billion.

The MP further decried cuts to the Teachers Service Commission (Ksh.570 million), university education (Ksh.920 million), and secondary education capitation (Ksh.5 billion), arguing these reductions directly harm ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service is set to receive an additional Ksh.1.8 billion, including Ksh.800 million for police operations.

Mulu urged the Government to instead boost private sector investment and job creation.

The National Assembly will debate the estimates ahead of Treasury CS John Mbadi’s official budget presentation.