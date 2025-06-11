ESTHER PASSARIS sparks outrage as she defends DIG ELIUD LAGAT over ALBERT OJWANG’s murder - ‘I was with LAGAT when the news broke’







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has sparked outrage online after publicly defending Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, who is under fire over the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay for allegedly defaming Lagat and later transferred to Nairobi, where he died under mysterious circumstances.

Police initially claimed he had inflicted fatal injuries on himself by banging his head against a cell wall.

However, an autopsy has contradicted that narrative, revealing Ojwang died from torture and strangulation, fueling calls for Lagat’s resignation.

In a tweet responding to political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, who speculated that rogue officers may have been used to frame Lagat, Passaris defended the embattled police boss.

She claimed that she was with Lagat and he appeared genuinely shocked upon receiving news of Ojwang’s death, suggesting he had no prior knowledge of the incident.

Passaris’ comments have drawn sharp criticism online, with many Kenyans accusing her of being insensitive and prematurely absolving Lagat before investigations are complete.

