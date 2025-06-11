Interior CS MURKOMEN explains the Government’s silence in ALBERT OJWANG murder case amid public outrage

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the Government’s perceived inaction in the wake of the controversial death of Albert Ojwang in police custody amid public outrage.
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, June 11th,
Murkomen addressed the growing public outcry over the Government’s silence on
the matter, despite Ojwang dying in police custody under suspicious
circumstances.
Murkomen cited Article 245(4) of the Constitution, which
outlines the independence of the National Police Service (NPS), emphasizing
that neither he nor the Executive has the authority to direct the Inspector
General of Police on specific investigations or law enforcement actions.
“The law does not permit me to interfere in investigations
or direct how any case should be handled.”
“My role is confined to policy formulation and providing
necessary resources,” he told the Senate.
He also clarified that he has no authority over the
appointment, suspension, or dismissal of police officers, reiterating that
these powers rest with the NPS and relevant oversight bodies.
Murkomen stressed that the responsibility to investigate
Ojwang’s death lies with independent agencies such as the Independent Policing
Oversight Authority (IPOA), which are mandated to handle complaints against
police conduct.
His statement comes amid sustained public pressure for
accountability and justice after Ojwang’s autopsy revealed that he died from
severe head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries,
findings that contradict an initial police report suggesting a self-inflicted
death while in custody.
