Interior CS MURKOMEN explains the Government’s silence in ALBERT OJWANG murder case amid public outrage







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the Government’s perceived inaction in the wake of the controversial death of Albert Ojwang in police custody amid public outrage.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, June 11th, Murkomen addressed the growing public outcry over the Government’s silence on the matter, despite Ojwang dying in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

Murkomen cited Article 245(4) of the Constitution, which outlines the independence of the National Police Service (NPS), emphasizing that neither he nor the Executive has the authority to direct the Inspector General of Police on specific investigations or law enforcement actions.

“The law does not permit me to interfere in investigations or direct how any case should be handled.”

“My role is confined to policy formulation and providing necessary resources,” he told the Senate.

He also clarified that he has no authority over the appointment, suspension, or dismissal of police officers, reiterating that these powers rest with the NPS and relevant oversight bodies.

Murkomen stressed that the responsibility to investigate Ojwang’s death lies with independent agencies such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which are mandated to handle complaints against police conduct.

His statement comes amid sustained public pressure for accountability and justice after Ojwang’s autopsy revealed that he died from severe head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries, findings that contradict an initial police report suggesting a self-inflicted death while in custody.