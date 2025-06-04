Why the husband of murdered Nakuru Mpesa agent HANNAH WAITHERA is the main suspect - There is no perfect murder







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - The husband of 23-year-old M-Pesa agent Hannah Waithera is now the main suspect in her murder after her decomposing body was discovered dumped in Nakuru West, a week after she went missing from her workplace on May 21st.

Zacharia Wanjohi, who initially reported her disappearance, is accused of misleading investigators and was arraigned in a Nakuru court on Tuesday.

Police say Waithera’s phone signal matched his location on the day she vanished, raising eyebrows.

Investigators are seeking to detain him for 21 more days to complete forensic analysis, gather CCTV footage and record witness statements.

Waithera was last seen going to deposit more than Ksh 250,000 at a local bank.

She never returned home, prompting her family to report her disappearance to the police.

