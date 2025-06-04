SHOCK as the senior Government official who is accused of planning the late Kasipul MP, ONG’ONDO WERE’s murder threatens to kill the Prosecutor handling the case







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) board member, Ebel Ochieng, shocked a High Court in Nairobi on Wednesday after he threatened to kill the prosecutor handling the murder case of Kasipul MP, Ong’ondo Were, prompting the court to deny him bail and order his immediate remand along with other suspects pending a full mental assessment.

Ochieng, who is also known by the alias Dave Calo, reportedly made the threats during a short court recess, shortly after the prosecutor objected to the suspects being released on bond.

A court officer testified that Ochieng approached him to inquire who the prosecutor was, and then issued a chilling death threat, an incident that was formally brought to the attention of Justice Diana Mochache.

In light of the security threat and the gravity of the charges, the judge denied bail for Ochieng and his co-accused, William Shigali and Edwin Odhiambo, ordering that they be held at the Nairobi Industrial Area Remand Prison until a mental assessment is conducted.

The court further directed that all three be taken to Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital for psychiatric evaluation before any further proceedings.

In a parallel session before the Milimani High Court, two additional suspects, Isaac Kuria, alias Kush and Allan Omondi Ogola, also appeared in connection with the same murder and were similarly ordered to remain in custody at Kamiti Maximum Prison pending psychiatric evaluation.

The prosecution applied to defer their pleas until mental health reports are submitted. The suspects are among several individuals linked to the gruesome killing of MP Were, whose body was discovered near the City Mortuary Roundabout along Ngong Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani Sub-County.

The High Court has scheduled the next mention for June 18, when it is expected to receive the results of the mental assessments and give further directions.





Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi