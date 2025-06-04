“Mimi nakaa mtu hana bass?”- DP KINDIKI fires back at former CS MUTURI for mocking him over his high-pitched voice (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit back at critics who mock his high-pitched voice, following a light jab by former Public Service CS Justin Muturi.
Speaking at a recent event, Kindiki addressed the trolls
with humor and defiance.
“Before you introduce me as someone who doesn’t have bass...
Who doesn’t have bass?”
“Do I look like someone without bass?” he asked, prompting
laughter from the crowd.
He added, “It’s this kind of disrespect that’s troubling
people.”
Kindiki’s soft voice has often been a target for online
ridicule, with some netizens assigning him feminine nicknames.
However, it’s clear the professor isn’t letting the jokes go
unanswered.
Watch the videos below.
