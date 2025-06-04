“Mimi nakaa mtu hana bass?”- DP KINDIKI fires back at former CS MUTURI for mocking him over his high-pitched voice (VIDEO)



Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit back at critics who mock his high-pitched voice, following a light jab by former Public Service CS Justin Muturi.

Speaking at a recent event, Kindiki addressed the trolls with humor and defiance.

“Before you introduce me as someone who doesn’t have bass... Who doesn’t have bass?”

“Do I look like someone without bass?” he asked, prompting laughter from the crowd.

He added, “It’s this kind of disrespect that’s troubling people.”

Kindiki’s soft voice has often been a target for online ridicule, with some netizens assigning him feminine nicknames.

However, it’s clear the professor isn’t letting the jokes go unanswered.

