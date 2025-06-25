WATCH!! The moment protesters overpowered police officers in Kahawa West and boarded their vehicle as they fled (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Kahawa West during anti-Government protests after a group of protesters overpowered police officers deployed to quell the protests and boarded their vehicle.

In the viral video, angry protesters were seen chasing away the officers, who were clearly outnumbered and overwhelmed.

Fearing for their safety, the officers were forced to retreat, as the protesters chased them away, with some boarding the police truck.

In the video, the youthful protesters are seen climbing onto the police vehicle, chanting anti-Government slogans, waving placards, and flashing hand signs in a symbolic show of defiance.

Watch the video.

The moment protesters overpowered police officers in Kahawa West and boarded their vehicle as they fled pic.twitter.com/Gux6YmBRu9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

