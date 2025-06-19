SHOCK as it emerges that the son of embattled DIG ELIUD LAGAT killed a young man in Thome after an argument - Residents block roads to demand justice







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Protests erupted in Nairobi’s Thome Estate after it emerged that the son of embattled Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat is allegedly behind the brutal killing of a young man during a heated confrontation.

Reports indicate that the incident happened on Wednesday night at Rubis in Thome after a verbal altercation between the DIG’s son and the victim.

The argument reportedly escalated into violence, culminating in the young man being fatally assaulted.

Residents of Thome Estate responded with fury, taking to the streets in large numbers.

They blocked roads with stones and burning tires, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the DIG’s son.

More to follow…..

The Kenyan DAILY POST