Hajavaa hata niinii…… A PHOTO of OSCAR SUDI and his alleged girlfriend, MERCY MAASAI, emerges

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A photo of outspoken Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, and his alleged slay queen girlfriend, Mercy Maasai, has surfaced online, sending social media into a frenzy.
In
the now-viral image, Sudi appears relaxed and in high spirits as he stands
closely beside Mercy, both posing confidently in what seems to be a casual
social setting.
Their
visible chemistry and body language have fueled widespread speculation, with
many netizens questioning the nature of their relationship.
Rumors of a secret affair between Sudi and Mercy began
circulating weeks ago, after renowned activist Hanifa
publicly accused the flamboyant MP of allegedly financing Mercy’s lavish
lifestyle using taxpayer’s money.
See the trending photo.
