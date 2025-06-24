Hajavaa hata niinii…… A PHOTO of OSCAR SUDI and his alleged girlfriend, MERCY MAASAI, emerges







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A photo of outspoken Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, and his alleged slay queen girlfriend, Mercy Maasai, has surfaced online, sending social media into a frenzy.

In the now-viral image, Sudi appears relaxed and in high spirits as he stands closely beside Mercy, both posing confidently in what seems to be a casual social setting.

Their visible chemistry and body language have fueled widespread speculation, with many netizens questioning the nature of their relationship.

Rumors of a secret affair between Sudi and Mercy began circulating weeks ago, after renowned activist Hanifa publicly accused the flamboyant MP of allegedly financing Mercy’s lavish lifestyle using taxpayer’s money.

See the trending photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST