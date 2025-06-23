FRANCIS ATWOLI’s escapades with young girls at Namanga River Hotel exposed







Monday, June 23, 2025 - COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is once again under public scrutiny following explosive allegations linking him to questionable escapades with young girls at the upscale Namanga River Hotel.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the veteran trade unionist, whose well-documented appetite for women is no secret, has been frequently visiting the luxurious hotel located near the Kenya-Tanzania border.

It is alleged that he engages in private encounters with young women from Tanzania during these visits.

Critics have slammed the alleged conduct as highly inappropriate and unbecoming of a public figure.

Atwoli, widely known for his flamboyant lifestyle and provocative political statements, has not issued any response to the claim.

Management at Namanga River Hotel has also remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

The allegations have sparked a heated debate online, with a section of Kenyans calling for investigations into the claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST