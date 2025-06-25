WATCH!! Anti-riot police officer forced to hide in Nairobi CBD stall after being overpowered by protesters! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - An anti-riot police officer was forced to flee for his life and hide inside a shop stall during the heated anti-Government protests led by youth in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

In the now-viral video, the visibly shaken officer is seen running from a group of rowdy protesters, who had overpowered law enforcement officers.

With nowhere left to run, the officer desperately pleads for help from private security guards manning nearby stalls.

The guards quickly come to his aid, shielding him from the advancing mob that was baying for his blood.

They swiftly opened one of the stalls and ushered the frightened officer inside.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising the guards for their humanity in a volatile moment, while others view the incident as a reflection of the growing tension between citizens and police.

“This is what happens when you lose the people’s trust,” one user commented.

“Thank God the guards protected him. Violence helps no one,” another added.

Watch the video.

Anti-riot police officer forced to hide in Nairobi CBD stall after being overpowered by protesters! pic.twitter.com/AFjUrp1ltf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

