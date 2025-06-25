The moment rogue police officers unleashed teargas on celebrity musicians ARROW BOY and KHALIGRAPH JONES as they joined protesters on the streets (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan musicians, Arrow Bwoy and Khaligraph Jones, were caught in the chaos of anti-Government protests after rogue police officers fired teargas canisters at them as they peacefully marched alongside protesters demanding better leadership.

In the video, the two stars are seen walking shoulder to shoulder with youth, chanting and raising placards in a powerful show of solidarity with the growing movement that has swept across the country.

But without any provocation, anti-riot police officers launched teargas into the crowd, sending protesters, including the musicians, scampering for safety.

Arrow Bwoy is captured in the clip bravely confronting the police officers and calling them out for unleashing terror on peaceful protesters.

“We are not here to fight you. Tunawatetea ata nyinyi!” he says, urging the officers to recognize that the same struggles, high cost of living, joblessness, and poor leadership, affect them too.

Watch the video.

The moment rogue police officers unleashed teargas on celebrity musicians ARROW BOY and KHALIGRAPH JONES as they joined protesters on the streets pic.twitter.com/LTJ8TzVx52 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST