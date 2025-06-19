Slay Queen’s embarrassing moment in a high end restaurant leaves netizens in stitches - This is painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 19, 2025 – A viral video showing a stylish slay queen hilariously mistaking a hot towel for food at a high-end restaurant has left netizens in stitches.

In the clip, the lady is seen sitting confidently at a posh hotel, clearly staving and eagerly waiting for her meal.

When a waiter presents a neatly folded hot towel to clean hands, she instantly grabs it, assuming it’s an appetizer, and almost puts it in her mouth.

The waiter’s quick correction and her stunned reaction are pure comedy gold, and the moment has since amused thousands online.

While the clip is believed to be a skit, it hilariously highlights how upscale dining experiences can catch first-timers off guard.

If you’re unsure what’s on your plate (or in your hands), don’t be afraid to ask - you’ll save yourself the embarrassment!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST