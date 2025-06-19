What really happened to ODM MP, PETER KALUMA, in Russia? Did he procure a LADY of the night, refused to pay and then…… (WATCH)







Thursday, June 19, 2025 – Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, is trending online after a social media user based in Russia resurfaced an embarrassing incident involving the legislator from a decade ago.

The controversy erupted after Kaluma downplayed Gen Z-led protests over the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

He argued that many Kenyans had died previously without triggering similar demonstrations.

His remarks sparked outrage, prompting a Kenyan familiar with Kaluma’s past to threaten to expose a humiliating incident the MP allegedly experienced while attending a UN meeting in Russia ten years ago.

Following the backlash, Kaluma deleted his tweet, but not before the issue went viral.

Adding fuel to the fire, a video has since resurfaced showing Kaluma recounting an incident in which he was approached by a man during an overseas trip - seemingly validating the earlier claims.







Watch the video below.

They will crawl but they will respect us. Kenyans must be respected. pic.twitter.com/s7jzVTRV2h — The Kremlin (@The_Kremlinn) June 19, 2025

