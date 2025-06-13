Watch the moment the heavily intoxicated uncle who threw his 5-year-old niece from the balcony in Kahawa West was cornered by tenants (VIDEO)







Friday, June 13, 2025 - Shock and horror gripped residents of Kahawa West after a 5-year-old girl was tragically thrown off a balcony by her uncle, who was heavily intoxicated.

A viral video now making rounds on social media shows the dramatic moment the suspect was cornered by angry tenants, moments after the heartbreaking incident, and beaten up.

Visibly drunk and confused, the man appears unable to comprehend the gravity of his actions as neighbors confront him in fury and disbelief.

On the fateful day, the suspect returned home while heavily drunk and started causing commotion.

He confronted the househelp, who was at the time holding the little girl, and overpowered her.

Sensing danger, the househelp fled while screaming for help.

The monster uncle turned his wrath on the innocent girl and threw her from the balcony, leading to her death.

Watch the video of the suspect.

The moment the heavily intoxicated uncle who threw his 5-year-old niece from the balcony in Kahawa West was cornered by tenants pic.twitter.com/yrX1UQClJF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2025

