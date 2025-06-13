CONFESSION! A technician called to delete CCTV footage at Central Police Station after ALBERT OJWANG’s murder breaks his silence







Friday, June 13, 2025 - A technician has revealed that he was summoned to the Central Police Station to delete CCTV footage which showed Albert Ojwang’s final moments before he died at the hands of police officers.

The technician was arrested at his home in Saika along Kangundo Road, becoming the second suspect in a case that is under scrutiny by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA).

He explained that on June 8th, at around 6:22 am, he was called by a police officer urging him to go to Central Police Station urgently.

Upon arrival, he was taken to the office housing the DVR system and asked to delete footage recorded on June 6th and 7th.

He informed the officers that it was not possible to delete footage on the said dates without formatting the drive, an action that would erase all stored footage and reset the system entirely.

He stated that he did not delete any footage but was nonetheless handed Sh3,000 by a senior officer.

The following day, at 6:28 am, the same officer allegedly called him again, this time instructing him to bring a new hard drive and warning him not to wear any clothing that would identify him as a technician.

As most shops were still closed at the time, the technician arrived without the requested hard drive, only to discover that the DVR had already been accessed and tampered with.

He was told to return later.

At 12:07 pm, the officer called once more to follow up, but the technician said he was working in Westlands at the time.

The officer then informed him that his contact details had been passed on to an IPOA investigator seeking assistance in retrieving the footage.

When contacted by the IPOA officer, the technician said he referred the matter to a colleague due to other work commitments and growing concern over the nature of the case.

He explained that the system comprised 25 cameras and a DVR (Digital Video Recorder) with a 30-day storage capacity.

The coverage included the report office, both floors of the building, cell corridors, and the parking yard.

He added that he was occasionally called in for maintenance.

On Thursday, IPOA chairperson Issack Hassan told the National Assembly’s Security Committee that system logs confirmed the DVR drives were replaced and formatted on June 8 at 07:23:29 and 07:23:48.

