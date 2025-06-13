SAD! This family of five died in the Air India plane crash while relocating from India to London (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 13, 2025 - A heart-wrenching photo has gone viral of a smiling family of five who tragically perished in the Air India flight AI171 crash on Thursday.

The selfie, taken just moments before takeoff, was sent to relatives as a final farewell - though no one knew it would be.

The victims, identified as Pratik Joshi, a UK-based software engineer, his wife Dr. Komi Vyas, their twin sons Pradyut and Nakul, and their daughter Miraya, were relocating from Banswara, India, to London for a new beginning.

The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area, erupting into flames after colliding with a medical college complex.

Pratik had worked for nine years in the UK to build a better life for his family.

Komi had resigned from her job just two days before their flight.