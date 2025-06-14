WATCH!! The moment a fire engine driver fled the scene after being overpowered by angry hawkers while trying to contain a blaze from a torched county vehicle in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Chaos erupted in the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District on Friday evening after a group of irate hawkers torched a county enforcement vehicle, leading to a violent confrontation.

In a now-viral video, a Nairobi County fire engine was deployed to contain the rapidly spreading blaze.

However, the situation quickly spiraled out of control when the fire crew, led by the driver, was met with hostility from a charged group of hawkers who had taken over the scene.

The footage shows the fire engine driver reversing hastily and fleeing, abandoning the firefighting mission.

The visibly shaken crew retreated after being pelted with stones, leaving the county vehicle engulfed in flames.

The fire engine, which had initially pulled up in a bid to extinguish the fire, ended up becoming a target itself as tension boiled over.

Watch the video.

The moment a fire engine driver fled the scene after being overpowered by angry hawkers while trying to contain a blaze from a torched county vehicle in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/NmaKDXtLZT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 14, 2025

