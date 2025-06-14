Former First Lady MARGARET KENYATTA sends message to Gen Z - ‘I see a bold generation rising’







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called on Kenyan youth, particularly members of Generation Z, to use their talents to challenge the status quo and become architects of global change.

Speaking at Brookhouse School’s 17th graduation ceremony on Friday, June 13th, where 170 students were conferred diplomas, Margaret praised the emerging generation as bold, visionary, and unafraid to speak truth to power.

“You have learned to leverage your talents, not just for personal success, but to build a better world,” she said.

“I see a bold generation rising - one ready to question the status quo, reimagine the future, and confront injustices.”

Margaret, who has maintained a low public profile in recent years, urged the youth to use their brilliance to drive innovation and build a better world amidst rising global chaos.

“Go forth and shine. Wherever life takes you, let your light transform the world,” she encouraged.

Her remarks echoed sentiments shared earlier this year by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the January burial of his cousin, veteran rally driver Kibathi Muigai, Uhuru urged Gen Zs to remain vocal and fearless in defending their rights.

“The problem with people nowadays is that they are afraid. Gen Zs are the story of the future.”

“Fight for your rights,” Uhuru declared.

He urged his daughter Ngina Kenyatta and other youth to take up the mantle, saying, “It’s time for us to rest and hand over the fight.”