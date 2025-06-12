AOKO OTIENO shares PHOTOs of DIG EDWIN LAGAT’s sons in Dubai where they had reportedly accompanied their father to buy lavish properties







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Renowned political commentator Aoko Otieno has stirred fresh debate online after sharing photos of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Edwin Lagat’s sons living lavishly in Dubai.

According to Aoko, the sons accompanied their father to the UAE a few weeks ago, where DIG Lagat was reportedly scouting for and purchasing high-end properties.

The photos, allegedly sourced from one of the son’s Snapchat stories, show them enjoying the luxury lifestyle - from posh hotels to upscale shopping and night outings.

The images were reportedly deleted shortly after being posted, further fueling public speculation.

Aoko’s revelations have stirred outrage online, especially in light of ongoing concerns about corruption and abuse of office within the police service.

She went further to claim that DIG Lagat has also opened a luxury car dealership for his sons, raising serious questions about the source of their wealth.

In a more damning allegation, reports suggest that Lagat may have been receiving as much as Ksh 100 million per month in bribes, a figure that, if verified, would place him among the most corrupt public officials in the country.