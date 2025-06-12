AOKO OTIENO shares PHOTOs of DIG EDWIN LAGAT’s sons in Dubai where they had reportedly accompanied their father to buy lavish properties

Thursday, June 12,
2025 - Renowned political commentator Aoko Otieno has stirred fresh debate
online after sharing photos of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Edwin
Lagat’s sons living lavishly in Dubai.
According to Aoko, the sons accompanied their father to the
UAE a few weeks ago, where DIG Lagat was reportedly scouting for and purchasing
high-end properties.
The photos, allegedly sourced from one of the son’s Snapchat
stories, show them enjoying the luxury lifestyle - from posh hotels to upscale
shopping and night outings.
The images were reportedly deleted shortly after being
posted, further fueling public speculation.
Aoko’s revelations have stirred outrage online, especially
in light of ongoing concerns about corruption and abuse of office within the
police service.
She went further to claim that DIG Lagat has also opened a
luxury car dealership for his sons, raising serious questions about the source
of their wealth.
In a more damning allegation, reports suggest that Lagat may
have been receiving as much as Ksh 100 million per month in
bribes, a figure that, if verified, would place him among the
most corrupt public officials in the country.
