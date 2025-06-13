From first-class flights to lavish vacations in Russia - A sneak peek into the luxurious lifestyle of DIG ELIUD LAGAT’s side chick as AOKO OTIENO unmasks her







Friday, June 13, 2025 - Outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno has unmasked the alleged mistress of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Eliud Langat, who lives an extravagant lifestyle.

A sneak peek into Lagat’s side chick’s Instagram account reveals that she has been living large - enjoying first-class flights, designer fashion, and exotic vacations, including a recent luxury trip to Russia.

The photos depict a young lady living life on the fast lane like A-list celebrity, dining in upscale restaurants, lounging in five-star hotels, and flaunting luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior.

Aoko claims the lavish lifestyle is bankrolled by DIG Lagat, who is facing corruption allegations of receiving up to ksh 100 million per month in bribes.





See photos.

