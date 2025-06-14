“Kaa chini bana, Waziri anaongea na mnafanya mkutano ingine hapa” - CS ADEN DUALE fumes at a public function! Is he drunk with power? (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has sparked debate online after an embarrassing outburst at a public function was caught on video, leaving many Kenyans questioning whether power has gotten to his head.

In the widely circulated clip, Duale is seen cutting short his own speech to scold some individuals who were whispering among themselves behind him during the event.

Visibly irritated, the CS thundered: “Kaa chini bana, Waziri anaongea na mnafanya mkutano ngine hapa!” (Sit down man, the Cabinet Secretary is speaking and you’re holding another meeting here!).

The video has since gone viral, with social media erupting over what many perceive as arrogance and entitlement.

Critics were quick to accuse Duale of being “drunk with power,” especially given his tone and the public nature of the scolding.

Others defended the CS, saying he was simply demanding respect for the office and order during the public function attended by senior Government officials.

Watch the video.

“Kaa chini bana, Waziri anaongea na mnafanya mkutano ingine hapa ” - CS ADEN DUALE fumes at a public function! Is he drunk with power? pic.twitter.com/Rqaq2K7ESO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 14, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST