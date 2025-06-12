Man who confronted police with a Panga during Nakuru demos found dumped in Thika in critical condition after being abducted by State security operatives





Thursday, June 12, 2025 - The man who was captured on video boldly confronting anti-riot police officers in Nakuru while wielding a panga during recent demonstrations has been found in critical condition after reportedly being abducted by State security operatives.

According to eyewitnesses and local reports, the man was picked up by unidentified individuals, believed to be security operatives, shortly after the footage of the confrontation went viral.

His whereabouts remained unknown, sparking concern among human rights groups and members of the public.

The situation escalated after a local Member of Parliament and NTV highlighted his disappearance, calling for accountability and demanding his immediate release.

Following the public outcry, the man was found dumped in Thika, barely conscious and with visible injuries.

He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.





