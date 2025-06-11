





Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A Ben 10 was captured on camera pampering his Kikuyu “Mumama” in a viral video that has caused a buzz online.

In the light-hearted clip, the seemingly romantic man is seen showering the woman with affection, praising her beauty, and whispering sweet nothings to her.

The pair appears to be enjoying a relaxed moment, with the younger man clearly taking the lead in giving her attention.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with the phrase “Huyu atapewa hadi ATM pin” (This one will even be given the ATM pin) trending as many Kenyans weighed in on the dynamics of “mumama-Ben 10” relationships.

While some netizens laughed off the clip, calling it a “soft life strategy,” others criticized the growing culture of transactional relationships between older women and younger men.

Watch the video.

A BEN 10 shares a VIDEO pampering his KIKUYU MUMAMA - Huyu Atapewa Hadi PIN ya ATM pic.twitter.com/taD5y0YwAp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2025

