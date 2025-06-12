This PHOTO of ESTHER PASSARIS and DIG EDWIN LAGAT has sparked reactions - No wonder she is defending him tirelessly







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - A photo circulating online of Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris alongside Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Edwin Lagat has ignited a firestorm of speculation and debate on social media.

The image, which shows the two appearing cordial and familiar, has fueled reactions, especially given Passaris' recent vocal defense of DIG Lagat amid growing allegations of him masterminding the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang and engaging in corruption.

Many Kenyans online have questioned Passaris’s motivation, with some suggesting that the photo adds context to her unwavering support.

“He is a humble man I know him. Mwatuletea mambo ya kitandani kwa mauaji ya jinai,” former Ghetto radio presenter and popular comedian, Rapcha The Sayanist, commented on the photo, suggesting that the two are romantically involved.