WATCH!! An Iranian national joins youthful protesters in Nairobi CBD in rare show of solidarity (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - An Iranian national was captured on video joining Kenyan youth in the streets of Nairobi CBD, marching and chanting in solidarity with demonstrators.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the foreigner blending into the crowd, chanting slogans and marching side by side with local protesters, much to the excitement of the crowd.

The Iranian man appeared fully aware of the protest's purpose and was seen shouting "Wantam" slogans as he marched on the streets, with a Kenyan flag tied around his hand.

His actions have earned widespread praise on social media, with Kenyans hailing it as a bold gesture of international solidarity and a clear sign that “even foreigners can feel our pain.”

Watch the video.

An Iranian national joins youthful protesters in Nairobi CBD in rare show of solidarity pic.twitter.com/J2c8rLk9gP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

