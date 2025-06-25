Caught on camera!! Cunning Arab man who sells fake Samsung Galaxy S24 ultra phones to Kenyans cornered like a rat (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A notorious Arab man who has been scamming unsuspecting Kenyans with fake Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phones has finally been cornered and beaten.

The conman had been luring victims with “too-good-to-be-true” deals, parading counterfeit handsets disguised as genuine Samsung flagships.

His dirty hustle had worked, until he met a tech-savvy youth who quickly discovered the device was a cheap knockoff.

The buyer had paid Ksh 20,000 for the bogus phone.

In the now-viral video, the furious victim is seen confronting the con artist in broad daylight.

“Give me back my money! You sold me a fake phone!” the victim shouts, his anger boiling over.

The Arab man, clearly rattled, tries to plead his way out of the situation.

“I don’t have any money,” he stammers, hands raised in surrender.

But his pleas fell on deaf ears.

The enraged youth confronts him with kicks and blows, determined to make the fraudster feel the weight of his deception.

Moments later, his friends join in, unleashing their fury as a crowd gathers to witness the dramatic incident.

Watch the video.

Cunning Arab man who sells fake Samsung Galaxy S24 ultra phones to Kenyans cornered like a rat pic.twitter.com/muJhAoUpTe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

