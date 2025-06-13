WATCH!! Bold protester confronts armed anti-riot police, hurls insults, and flashes middle finger in viral VIDEO







Friday, June 13, 2025 - A fearless young man was seen confronting heavily armed anti-riot police officers, shouting insults and boldly flashing his middle finger during Thursday's protests that rocked the city.

In the video, the middle-aged man is seen charging towards the officers and confronting them head-on, bragging that he doesn’t fear anyone.

The most shocking moment comes when he insults one of the officers with his mother.

The officer, fully geared and armed, remains calm despite the verbal provocation, a moment many have praised as remarkable discipline under pressure.

The protester’s bold display of resistance has divided public opinion.

Some are hailing him as a symbol of courage and youth frustration, while others say his actions were reckless.

Watch the video.

Bold protester confronts armed anti-riot police, hurls insults, and flashes middle finger pic.twitter.com/tP5xdcJYbe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2025

