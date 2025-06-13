DIG ELIUD LAGAT’s woes pile as petition is filed seeking his removal from office over blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody







Friday, June 13, 2025 - A petition has been filed at the Milimani Law Courts seeking the immediate suspension and eventual removal of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat following the arrest, torture, and death of blogger, Albert Ojwang, while in police custody.

The urgent application, filed by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and Mt Kenya Jurists, seeks conservatory orders barring Lagat from accessing his office or performing any duties related to the National Police Service.

The petitioners argue that Lagat’s continued presence could interfere with investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ojwang was arrested on June 6th, 2025, by DCI officers for social media posts linking Lagat to corruption. He was later found gravely injured while in custody and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

A Government autopsy contradicted police claims of self-harm, revealing signs of torture and strangulation.

Court documents describe Lagat as the initial complainant in the cybercrime case and therefore a person of interest in Ojwang’s death.

Petitioners allege attempts to tamper with evidence, including the reported disabling of CCTV cameras at Nairobi Central Police Station.

“The Deputy IG still retains full command authority and access to investigative resources,” the petition reads, warning of a potential cover-up if he remains in office.

In a separate filing, human rights activists Julius Ogogoh, Khalef Khalef, Francis Auma, and Peter Agoro have also sought to initiate private prosecution against Lagat, accusing investigative agencies of deliberate inaction.

They claim the severity of Ojwang’s death demands judicial intervention, not internal police discipline, especially after Lagat’s public appearance this week allegedly compromised the credibility of ongoing investigations.