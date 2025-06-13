DIG ELIUD LAGAT’s woes pile as petition is filed seeking his removal from office over blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody

Friday, June 13, 2025 - A petition has been filed at the Milimani Law Courts seeking the immediate suspension and eventual removal of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat following the arrest, torture, and death of blogger, Albert Ojwang, while in police custody.
The urgent application, filed by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and Mt
Kenya Jurists, seeks conservatory orders barring Lagat from accessing his
office or performing any duties related to the National Police Service.
The petitioners argue that Lagat’s continued presence could
interfere with investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority
(IPOA) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Ojwang was arrested on June 6th, 2025, by DCI
officers for social media posts linking Lagat to corruption. He was later found
gravely injured while in custody and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
A Government autopsy contradicted police claims of
self-harm, revealing signs of torture and strangulation.
Court documents describe Lagat as the initial complainant in
the cybercrime case and therefore a person of interest in Ojwang’s death.
Petitioners allege attempts to tamper with evidence,
including the reported disabling of CCTV cameras at Nairobi Central Police
Station.
“The Deputy IG still retains full command authority and
access to investigative resources,” the petition reads, warning of a potential
cover-up if he remains in office.
In a separate filing, human rights activists Julius Ogogoh,
Khalef Khalef, Francis Auma, and Peter Agoro have also sought to initiate
private prosecution against Lagat, accusing investigative agencies of
deliberate inaction.
They claim the severity of Ojwang’s death demands judicial
intervention, not internal police discipline, especially after Lagat’s public
appearance this week allegedly compromised the credibility of ongoing
investigations.
