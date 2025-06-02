Wakenya Wamechoka! A LADY refuses to give way to a high-ranking Government official during a traffic snarl-up (VIDEO)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - A viral video capturing a dramatic standoff on a busy road has sparked conversation online after a courageous Kenyan lady refused to give way to a high-ranking Government official's convoy during a traffic gridlock.

In the video, the lady is seen standing her ground and leaning on the guard rail as security attempts to clear the way for the VIP.

The VIP was bullying other motorists with blaring sirens.

Despite pressure from the security, she remained unmoved-sparking praise across social media platforms.

Netizens flooded the comment sections with reactions, many hailing her as a symbol of growing public frustration over the culture of entitlement by Government officials.

While the identity of the official in question remains unclear, the bold act has positioned the lady as an unexpected hero in the eyes of many.

Watch the video.

Wakenya Wamechoka! A LADY refuses to give way to a high-ranking Government official during a traffic snarl-up pic.twitter.com/TLOYqY110B — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

