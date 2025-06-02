Members of the public intervene to rescue a young man from forcible arrest by plain-clothes officers in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) after members of the public intervened to stop what appeared to be a forcible arrest of a young man by plain-clothes police officers.

In a viral video circulating on social media, several men-believed to be officers, are seen attempting to handcuff the young man along a busy street.

The man, visibly distressed, screams for help and defies arrest, drawing the attention of passersby.

The crowd confronts the men, demanding an explanation and questioning their identity.

Tensions rise as the officers fail to produce identification or explain the reason for the arrest, prompting the public to intervene and rescue the man.

The officers were forced to flee before the situation escalated.

The incident has reignited public concern over rising reports of abductions and unlawful arrests by individuals posing as police officers.

Watch the video.

Members of the public intervene to rescue a young man from forcible arrest by plain-clothes officers in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/9YXNOpYWTT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST