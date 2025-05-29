LADY asks a man why he ghosted her after having ‘fun’ with her and regrets immediately - His response crushed her! (SCREENSHOT)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A trending screenshot of a conversation between a lady and her ex-boyfriend has offered a candid glimpse into why some men ghost ladies after intimacy.

In the chat, the woman confronts her ex, asking why he disappeared after they got intimate.

Initially, the man responds vaguely, claiming he needed space, while simultaneously flirting and attempting to rekindle the spark.

The woman, catching on, responds with sarcasm but eventually agrees to meet him at her place in Eldoret.

That’s when the man drops the real reason behind his sudden silence - he was turned off by her body odor.

He bluntly advised her to work on her hygiene before expecting any man to stick around.

Unsurprisingly, the woman was offended and told him not to bother visiting her again.

Clearly, this is why some people choose silence over awkward truths.

See the screenshot below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST