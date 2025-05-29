Outrage as 32-year-old beautiful KIKUYU single mother, PHYLIS NJERI, is accused of eloping with a teenage boy in Zimmerman (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A 32-year-old Kikuyu single mother identified as Phylis Njeri has been accused of eloping with a 15-year-old boy in Zimmerman man estate, Nairobi, sparking public outrage.

According to sources, the teenage boy, a student, was reported missing by his family, prompting a frantic search.

He was later found living with Njeri, who is said to have taken him in under unclear circumstances.

Njeri, a mother of two, was subsequently arrested after concerned relatives of the boy alerted authorities.

However, her release shortly after being taken into custody has sparked controversy and anger within the community and on social media.

A relative of the boy took to social media and said the family is deeply distressed by the incident and is demanding justice, questioning why Njeri was released despite the serious nature of the allegations.

