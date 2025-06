Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - Internet sleuths have unearthed photos of Murang’a Woman Representative, Betty Maina, and former Water Principal Secretary, Joseph Irungu, together in Dubai.

They had gone to visit Moses Kuria when he was admitted in hospital.

The discovery comes just days after popular Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, alleged that Betty had an affair with the former PS and that he helped her build a home.

