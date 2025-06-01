DRAMA as Kameme FM presenter MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA claims DP KINDIKI is chewing Murang’a Woman Rep BETTY MAINA as the online war between the two escalates







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - The bitter online feud between Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, and Murang’a Woman Representative, Betty Maina, has taken a scandalous new twist - this time dragging none other than Deputy President Kithure Kindiki into the mud.

In a fiery online outburst that has set social media ablaze, Muthoni boldly claimed that Betty Maina is romantically involved with DP Kindiki, popularly known as “Mr Yes Sir”.

The explosive post by Muthoni has sparked widespread reactions on social media and garnered over 4,000 comments.

Betty Maina, who has yet to publicly respond to the claims, is already entangled in a string of controversies - from accusations of cheating on her current husband, Mathira MP, Eric Wamumbi, with senior Government officials, to past altercations involving former lovers and even allegations of being abandoned at maternity by one of her married lovers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST