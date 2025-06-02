Dagorreti South MP, JOHN KIARIE, pulls wild dance moves with a man during Madaraka Day celebrations - Watch the VIDEO







Monday, June 2, 2025 - Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, popularly known as KJ, has caused an online buzz after he pulled some wild dance moves with a man in front of an enthusiastic crowd during Madaraka Day celebrations.

In the video, the former comedian-turned-MP is seen dancing enthusiastically alongside another man, much to the amusement and surprise of the crowd.

The two bust crazy dance moves as the crowd cheers them on, with the emcee hyping them.

Known for his background in comedy and his easygoing demeanor, Kiarie appeared completely at ease, proving he hasn’t lost his entertainer’s touch even in political office.

Watch the video.

Dagorreti South MP, JOHN KIARIE, pulls wild dance moves with a man during Madaraka Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/lfIdOIXQfz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST