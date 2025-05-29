Man reveals what a Nairobi Slay Queen told him after spending Ksh 9k on her in a city club that left him stunned! - Ogopa Wanawake!







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A man has lit up social media sharing an unsettling encounter with a Nairobi slay queen.

According to his account, he spent Ksh 9,000 entertaining the lady at a popular city club, hoping to enjoy her company for the rest of the night.

However, things took a dramatic turn when the woman, seemingly intoxicated, turned to him and asked, “Where were you when I didn’t have ukimwi (HIV)?”

The shocking statement left the man stunned, claiming he sobered up instantly despite having downed several shots of alcohol.

Netizens have reacted strongly to the story, with many suspecting that the woman’s statement was a deliberate move to turn him off.

Some believe it's a tactic used by slay queens who want to enjoy a man’s generosity without any expectations in return.

“Maybe it wasn’t alcohol talking,” one user wrote.

“That was a calculated escape.”

As the debate continues, many are left repeating a familiar cautionary phrase: “Ogopa wanawake.”

See the post below.