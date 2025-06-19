VIDEO shows how a lone gunman who shot dead a police officer in Thika ordered a boda boda rider to surrender his motorbike and used it to escape







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - A Thika-based police officer was shot dead by a lone gunman in the Cravers area while in the company of his colleagues.

The deceased officer, identified as Bernard Koome, who was attached to the Special Undercover Squad, was reportedly shot in the neck.

The officers were within the Cravers area when they spotted a suspicious motorbike and intercepted it.

The rider abandoned the bike after being cornered and started running away, firing aimlessly.

In the process, Koome was shot in the neck as the assailant escaped on foot.

His colleagues pursued the gunman, who continued firing in the air as he was escaping.

The gunman accosted a boda boda rider who was ferrying a passenger and snatched his bike at gunpoint before speeding off.

Police recovered two spent cartridges on the scene as the hunt for the gunman continues.

Koome succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Below is a video showing how the suspect escaped after shooting the police officer.

How a lone gunman, who shot dead a police officer in Thika, ordered a boda boda rider to surrender his motorbike and used it to escape pic.twitter.com/xW3F2FYjIY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST