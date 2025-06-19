LANES! SportsPesa CEO and Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI’s daughter trains to be a pilot during her free time (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - The daughter of SportsPesa CEO and Kasarani Member of Parliament, Ronald Karauri, seems to be sharpening her piloting skills while still a child.

In a short clip posted by her mother on Instagram, the young girl is seen confidently operating flight simulation equipment and receiving flight instructions, activities far beyond what most kids her age engage in during their free time.

While many children spend their free time playing with toys or glued to screens, Karauri’s daughter appears to be on a fast lane to the skies, sparking admiration and envy in equal measure.

Karauri’s passion for aviation is well known.

Before his success in business and politics, he was a commercial pilot, and so is his wife.

It appears the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree, with their daughter already showing interest in the family legacy.

Watch the video.

LANES! SportsPesa CEO and Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI’s daughter trains to be a pilot during her free time pic.twitter.com/MmBwdXI0L3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST