





Thursday, June 12, 2025 - What began as a peaceful demonstration led by Gen Z protestors in Nairobi CBD took a disturbing turn on Thursday after a group of alleged state-sponsored goons infiltrated the crowds, looting shops and setting vehicles ablaze in broad daylight.

A viral video making rounds on social media shows a group of rowdy youth, believed to be state-sponsored goons, looting and torching a vehicle while police officers stood by without intervening.

Many Kenyans online believe the violence was orchestrated to discredit the largely peaceful protests led by young Kenyans demanding justice for Albert Ojwang and an end to police brutality.

Eyewitnesses claim the goons arrived in unmarked vehicles and mingled with demonstrators before unleashing chaos.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of alleged state-sponsored goons looting and torching vehicles in Nairobi CBD after infiltrating peaceful Gen Z protests pic.twitter.com/tflEpbK8Co — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2025

