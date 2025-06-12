IG KANJA speaks on calls for DIG LAGAT to resign over death of blogger ALBERT OJWANG in police custody - ‘He will resign if…”







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has defended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat’s continued stay in office amid public outcry over the controversial death of blogger Albert Ojwang.

Speaking before the National Assembly Committee on National Security, Kanja said the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) was conducting an independent probe and any action against Lagat would depend on its findings.

“There is an ongoing IPOA investigation. Anyone found to have played a role in Ojwang’s death must record a statement,” said Kanja.

He clarified that should Lagat be implicated, he would be required to step aside.

"If the DIG is mentioned, he will step aside," he added.

The DIG has come under scrutiny since reports revealed that he was the complainant in a case that led to Ojwang’s arrest in Homa Bay.

Kanja added that the blogger had allegedly published false claims linking Lagat to corruption.

Lagat did not attend the session, though DIG Gilbert Masengeli and DCI boss, Mohamed Amin, were present.

Meanwhile, protests also erupted in Nairobi’s CBD on Thursday, disrupting operations as youth demanded Lagat’s resignation.

