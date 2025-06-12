Netizens amused as Eldoret residents marvel at first smart traffic lights in Kenya’s newest city (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Eldoret City is officially glowing, literally, following the activation of the city’s first-ever smart traffic lights yesterday.

This comes after Eldoret earned its city status on August 15th, 2024, becoming Kenya’s fifth city in a ceremony graced by President Ruto.

As part of the city upgrade, major roadworks are underway, and the new traffic lights are just the beginning.

Photos shared online show curious locals, mostly boda boda riders, gathering to watch the lights change colors.

The scenes have elicited hilarious reactions from netizens.