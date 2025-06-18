VIDEO of 86-year-old Ugandan Politician seeking another term after 24 Years in Parliament sparks outrage - He is battling ill health and can barely walk







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A video of 86-year-old General Moses Ali, a long-serving Ugandan politician and senior member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), has gone viral and triggered public outrage across the region.

General Ali, who has been the Member of Parliament for Adjumani West for the past 24 years, was nominated on Tuesday to contest once again in the upcoming elections, a move that has provoked debate.

In the viral video, the aging legislator appears frail and disoriented.

He is seen slumped in the passenger’s seat of his vehicle, unable to walk, stand, or speak as aides collect his nomination certificate on his behalf.

At one point, he attempts a weak wave to the cameras and a small crowd of supporters, but seems visibly confused and exhausted.

The footage has drawn sharp criticism from Ugandans and other East Africans, many questioning why the elderly statesman is being pushed to continue with active politics despite his declining health.

General Ali, a former army officer and influential figure within the NRM since the days of President Idi Amin, has held multiple high-profile roles in government and remains a powerful name in Ugandan politics.

However, concerns about his ability to effectively serve in Parliament have dominated online discussions following the video.

86-year-old Ugandan Politician seeking another term after 24 Years in Parliament - He is battling ill health and can barely walk pic.twitter.com/L6ODSbvyCf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST